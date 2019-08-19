Flynn leads Omaha to 6-1 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Brian Flynn tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers over the New Orleans Baby Cakes in a 6-1 win on Monday.

Flynn (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing three hits.

Omaha got on the board first in the third inning when Nick Heath hit an RBI single and Taylor Featherston scored on a sacrifice.

The Storm Chasers later added one run in the sixth, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Joe Gunkel (6-2) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 11 hits while striking out one in the Pacific Coast League game.

Rosell Herrera doubled and singled for the Baby Cakes. Tyler Heineman singled three times.