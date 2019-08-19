Felix Hernandez strikes out five in rehab start for Tacoma Rainiers

Felix Hernandez throws a pitch during a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez warms up before his rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes the field to warm up before his rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez walks to the dugout before he makes a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Salt Lake’s Jared Walsh rounds second after a hit in the first inning against the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
John Andreoli rounds second base after hitting a home run in the first inning for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Salt Lake’s Jared Walsh rounds shields his eyes from the sun in the second inning against the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez throws a pitch during a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez finishes the second inning during a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Ryan Court warms up on deck for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Aaron Knapp, left, and Jaycob Brugman celebrate a run by Knapp in the second inning for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
A military jet flies near Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez laughs in the dugout during a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
John Andreoli, left, and Chris Mariscal celebrate scoring two runs in the second inning for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Ichiro Suzuki watches as Felix Hernandez makes a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
A small section of fans wave Knigs Court signs as Felix Hernandez makes a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez walks off the field after the third inning for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes the mound for the fourth inning for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
