The XFL’s eight teams have their logos and team colors. What’s Seattle’s team name?

Oliver Luck speaks with members of the media at the NCAA Convention in Oxon, Md., Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. Former West Virginia athletic director and selection committee member Oliver Luck says the College Football Playoff should stay at four. Now with the NCAA, Luck says it should be hard to get into the playoff. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Cliff Owen AP

We’ve got team names and logos for all eight XFL teams and their respective cities.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck announced the eight teams that will kick off the second version of the XFL in February of 2020.

The XFL franchise in Seattle will be called ... The Seattle Dragons

Here are the team names and logos for the rest of the seven teams in the league

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis Battle Hawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

Washington D.C. Defenders

