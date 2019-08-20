Aces close on 6-0 run, beat Mercury 84-79 in overtime

Liz Cambage had 19 points and 15 rebounds, A'ja Wilson scored 19 points in her return from injury, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-79 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Cambage blocked a layup attempt in the closing seconds of regulation and grabbed the rebound, but she was called for an offensive foul under the basket. Phoenix inbounded it with 2.3 seconds left but Brittney Griner's baseline jumper was short.

In overtime, Wilson drove the lane and scored for an 82-79 lead with 11.8 seconds left. Leilani Mitchell missed an open 3-pointer from the wing and Dearica Hamby made two free throws at the other end to cap a 6-0 game-closing run.

Jackie Young added eight points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Las Vegas (19-9).

Wilson, who missed nine games due to a sprained ankle, was 2 of 10 from the field in the first half and finished 6 for 19.

DeWanna Bonner and Griner each scored 24 points for Phoenix (13-14). It was Griner's first game since completing a three-game suspension for her part in a fourth-quarter fight earlier this month.