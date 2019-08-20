Verdugo, Verenzuela lead the way for AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Verdugo homered and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the AZL Cubs 2 topped the AZL Cubs 1 11-5 on Wednesday.

Ricardo Verenzuela tripled and singled twice with three runs for AZL Cubs 2.

AZL Cubs 2 started the scoring in the first inning when Verdugo hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-1, the AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kevin Moreno hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Gomez (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Keegan Thompson (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Moreno doubled three times, driving in four runs for the AZL Cubs 1.