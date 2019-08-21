Seattle takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

Seattle Mariners (54-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-54, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Cory Gearrin (0-2, 3.79 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (13-5, 2.77 ERA)

LINE: Rays -197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Rays are 33-31 in home games. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .367.

The Mariners are 27-37 in road games. Seattle has hit 203 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 27, averaging one every 14 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Tommy Milone earned his third victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Jalen Beeks took his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pham leads the Rays with 118 hits and is batting .269. Eric Sogard is 9-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .479. Kyle Seager is 14-for-39 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (right oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).