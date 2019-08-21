Marlins look to stop 4-game skid against Braves

Miami Marlins (45-79, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-6, 3.63 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (7-8, 3.71 ERA)

LINE: Braves -193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 33-21 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .307.

The Marlins are 18-40 against opponents from the NL East. Miami's team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an OBP of .354. The Braves won the last meeting 5-1. Dallas Keuchel earned his fourth victory and Freeman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Atlanta. Tyler Kinley took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .576. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-39 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .475. Starlin Castro is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.44 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot), Brian McCann: (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).