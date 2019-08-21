Defiance, Sounders and Rainiers make a donation to El Paso charities in wake of El Paso tragedy

The primary logo of the Tacoma Defiance soccer team, which was revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

The Sounders/Defiance/Rainiers made a joint donation to El Paso in the wake of the mass shooting on August 3. The donation was made before the Defiance game there on Saturday against El Paso Locomotive FC. The Defiance lost the game 2-0 to El Paso but after the game, the talk wasn’t about wins or losses but coming together for a greater good.

Seriously humbling moment before the game tonight, not the result we wanted but it was a reminder that there are much more important things in life than football. Thoughts and prayers with all the people and families affected in the terrible El Paso tragedy pic.twitter.com/Rh8aOu0euK — Jesse Daley (@JesseDaley15) August 18, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sounders organization worked with Locomotive FC on identifying which organizations to donate to. The organizations and donation amount were not disclosed. The Tacoma Defiance are back at home on Aug. 27 as they face Phoenix Rising FC starting at 7 p.m. inside Cheney Stadium.