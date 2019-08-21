Jackson’s homer leads Johnson City to 3-2 win over Elizabethton

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Zach Jackson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Wednesday.

The home run by Jackson scored Liam Sabino and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Elizabethton scored on a home run by Kidany Salva. Later in the inning, Seth Gray hit a sacrifice fly to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. Johnson City answered in the sixth inning when Jackson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Malcom Nunez.

Walker Robbins (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yancarlos Baez (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Anthony Prato doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Twins.