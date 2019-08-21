Taylor, Kelenic lift Arkansas over Corpus Christi 6-3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Logan Taylor homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-3 on Wednesday.

Jarred Kelenic singled twice, also stealing a base for Arkansas.

Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Stephen Wrenn scored on a groundout.

Arkansas answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Taylor hit a three-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Arkansas right-hander Justin Dunn (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Bailey (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and six hits over four innings.