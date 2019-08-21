Devanney’s homer leads Rocky Mountain to 13-2 win over Orem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Cam Devanney hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 13-2 win over the Orem Owlz on Wednesday.

The home run by Devanney, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Jose Sibrian hit a solo home run later in the inning.

Rocky Mountain later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Sibrian hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Kahle to help put the game out of reach.

Sibrian homered and singled, driving in two runs for Rocky Mountain.

Paxton Schultz (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Orem starter Ryan Randel (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Anthony Mulrine homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Owlz.