Contreras, Nova lead the way for AZL Indians Blue

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jeikol Contreras tripled and singled, driving in two runs as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL Brewers Blue 10-7 on Thursday.

Victor Nova singled twice with four runs for AZL Indians Blue.

AZL Indians Blue took the lead in the first when Cristopher Cespedes hit an RBI single and Cespedes scored when a runner was thrown out and Nova scored on a single.

AZL Brewers Blue answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within one on RBI doubles by Andre Nnebe and Danny Casals.

The AZL Indians Blue later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Chandler Fidel (5-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Ariel Vega (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Blue, Reidy Mercado tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs.