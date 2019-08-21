Allen hits walk-off single, El Paso beats Fresno 9-8

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Austin Allen hit a walk-off single, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Fresno Grizzlies 9-8 on Wednesday.

Aderlin Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by Jason Vosler and then went to third on a single by Esteban Quiroz.

The single by Allen capped an improbable comeback for the Chihuahuas, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Rodriguez and Quiroz hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the eighth before Fresno answered in the next half-inning when Raudy Read hit a solo home run to take an 8-6 lead.

Gerardo Reyes (3-1) got the win in relief while Michael Blazek (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Grizzlies, Read homered twice and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Matt Reynolds doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs.