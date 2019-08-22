New York brings 4-game win streak into game against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (74-53, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (66-60, third in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 1.50 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (8-6, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Mets -143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Mets are 36-21 on their home turf. New York has slugged .439 this season. Rajai Davis leads the team with a mark of .700.

The Indians are 35-27 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.78. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 earned run average. The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Luis Avilan earned his fourth victory and Juan Lagares went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Brad Hand registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 139 hits and is batting .292. Pete Alonso is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 30 home runs and has 79 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .309 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Indians: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Marcus Stroman: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).