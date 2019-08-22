Hiraldo’s walk leads Bluefield to 9-6 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Miguel Hiraldo drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 9-6 win over the Princeton Rays on Thursday.

The walk by Hiraldo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Jays a 7-6 lead before Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Blue Jays tied the game 6-6 when Horwitz hit an RBI single, scoring Hiraldo in the eighth.

Adams Cuevas (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Angel Felipe (3-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.