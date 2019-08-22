Smith hits grand slam, leads Elizabethton over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Max Smith hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 14-4 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Thursday.

The grand slam by Smith gave the Twins a 12-1 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Elizabethton. Earlier in the inning, Will Holland and Janigson Villalobos hit RBI singles.

Elizabethton left-hander Ryley Widell (2-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Ortiz (0-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up nine runs and nine hits over two innings.