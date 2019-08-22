Custodio, Didder lead Mississippi to 3-1 win over Pensacola

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ray-Patrick Didder singled twice, and Claudio Custodio tossed seven scoreless innings as the Mississippi Braves topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 3-1 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Wahoos.

Custodio (5-4) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

After five scoreless innings, Mississippi got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Greyson Jenista hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

The Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jimmy Kerrigan hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jovani Moran (2-2) went two innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.