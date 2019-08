Baltimore Ravens' Trace McSorley (7) passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

The Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles game has been delayed because of lightning with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are leading 26-15 in a game dominated by backup quarterbacks on Thursday night.

Trace McSorley started for the Ravens and tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Josh McCown had two TD passes in his first game after ending his brief retirement to join the Eagles.