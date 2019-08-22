Orem beats Rocky Mountain 5-2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Anthony Mulrine and Justin Kunz scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 5-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Owlz a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, D'Shawn Knowles hit an RBI double, driving in Drevian Williams-Nelson.

Rocky Mountain went up by two after Bryan Torres and Jess Williams hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings.

Darrien Williams (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joel Pinto (3-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.