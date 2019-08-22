Sports
Davis’ single leads Inland Empire to 3-2 win over Lancaster
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 3-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 66ers and a four-game winning streak for the JetHawks.
The single by Davis scored Spencer Griffin and Torii Hunter to give the 66ers a 2-1 lead.
The 66ers tacked on another run in the eighth when Orlando Martinez hit a solo home run.
Lancaster saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jimmy Herron hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Inland Empire lead to 3-2.
Kyle Tyler (2-0) got the win in relief while Moises Ceja (5-2) took the loss in the California League game.
Despite the loss, Lancaster is 15-8 against Inland Empire this season.
