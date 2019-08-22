Beard scores winning run in 10th, AZL White Sox beats AZL Brewers Blue 16-15 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez hit a sacrifice to drive in James Beard with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the AZL White Sox defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 16-15 on Friday.

Beard scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Beard.

The AZL White Sox scored one run in the eighth before AZL Brewers Blue took a 15-14 lead in the 10th when Danny Casals hit an RBI single, scoring Alex Hall.

Mac Welsh (2-2) got the win in relief while Junior Montero (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Kevin Hardin drove in four runs, while Arbert Cipion and Casals drove in three apiece in the losing effort. The AZL Brewers Blue also hit a season-high four home runs.