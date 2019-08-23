Larsson quits as Helsingborg coach because of verbal abuse

Sweden great Henrik Larsson has quit as manager of Helsingborg, with the Swedish top-flight club saying he had been subjected to verbal abuse that made his situation "unsustainable."

The former striker was two months into his second spell as coach of the team. Larsson's first stint ended in 2016 soon after he and his son, Jordan, were involved in an altercation with fans after the club was relegated to the Swedish second division.

Larsson's latest resignation came with Helsingborg in 12th place in the 16-team Allsvenskan.

Helsingborg chairman Krister Azelius said Friday that Larsson has cited criticism toward his family, and toward him on social media, as the reason behind his decision to leave.

Azelius says "it is extremely sad that it should be this way."