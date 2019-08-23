Henry’s single leads Carolina to 7-3 win over Lynchburg

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Rob Henry hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 7-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday.

The single by Henry scored Mario Feliciano and Wes Rogers to give the Mudcats a 3-2 lead.

The Mudcats later tacked on four runs in the seventh, including a double by Eddie Silva that scored Rogers.

Peter Strzelecki (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Lynchburg starter Brock Hartson (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Carolina improved to 10-5 against Lynchburg this season.