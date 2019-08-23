Sosa, Valle lift Yucatan over Leon 9-4

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Humberto Sosa homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Bravos de Leon 9-4 on Friday.

Sebastian Valle doubled and singled twice with three runs for Yucatan.

Yucatan took the lead in the first when Art Charles hit a two-run home run and Leo Heras hit an RBI single.

Leon answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one on solo home runs by Marco Guzman and Carlos Rivero.

The Leones later added three runs in the third, two in the fifth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Yucatan starter Jose Samayoa (8-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Sanabia (2-13) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Yucatan improved to 5-2 against Leon this season.