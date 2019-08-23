Izturis Jr. hits walk-off single, Everett beats Eugene 4-3

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Cesar Izturis Jr. hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Everett AquaSox beat the Eugene Emeralds 4-3 on Friday.

Cade Marlowe scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Trent Tingelstad and then went to third on a single by Izturis Jr..

The Emeralds tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Grayson Byrd hit an RBI single, bringing home Edmond Americaan as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Kelvin Nunez (2-2) went two innings, allowing three runs and two hits to get the win. He also struck out three and walked two. Joe Nahas (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Marlowe singled four times, scoring two runs in the win.

With the win, Everett improved to 3-1 against Eugene this season.