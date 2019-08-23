Solomon hits grand slam, leads Lake Elsinore over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Lee Solomon hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 12-4 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday.

The grand slam by Solomon, part of a six-run inning, gave the Storm a 4-0 lead before Luis Campusano hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Storm later added five runs in the third and one in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Sam Williams (1-0) got the win in relief while Lancaster starter Lucas Gilbreath (4-10) took the loss in the California League game.

For the JetHawks, Joel Diaz singled three times.