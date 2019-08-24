Kehe scores winning run in ninth, GCL Orioles beats GCL Pirates 7-6 in walk-off finish

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Kehe scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning, as the GCL Orioles defeated the GCL Pirates 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Kehe scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After GCL Pirates' Andres Alvarez scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth, GCL Orioles tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Darell Hernaiz hit an RBI single, scoring Josue Herrera.

Reliever Jose Alejandro (3-0) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out three to pick up the win. Jake Sweeney (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Davis Tavarez singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Jasiah Dixon doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the GCL Pirates.

With the win, GCL Orioles improved to 12-5 against GCL Pirates this season.