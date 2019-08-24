Valdez, Ortiz lead Aguascalientes to 5-1 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Jose A. Valdez tossed a five-hit complete game and Eliezer Ortiz singled three times, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Valdez (6-2) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to get the win.

Aguascalientes started the scoring in the first inning when Edson Garcia hit a solo home run.

The Rieleros later added two runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Saul Soto hit a solo home run, while Julian Castro and Garcia both drove in a run in the fourth.

Reinier Roibal (1-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked two.