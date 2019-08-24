Sulser, Pinto and Milner shut out Gwinnett, Durham wins 3-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Cole Sulser, Ricardo Pinto and Hoby Milner combined for a shutout as the Durham Bulls topped the Gwinnett Stripers 3-0 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bulls and a three-game winning streak for the Stripers.

Pinto (10-5) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing eight hits while striking out eight and walking one to get the win. Ian Anderson (1-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Durham scored its runs when Michael Perez hit a solo home run in the second inning and Nate Lowe hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Lowe homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Stripers were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.