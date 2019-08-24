Beggs leads Jupiter to 5-0 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dustin Beggs allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads over the St. Lucie Mets in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Beggs (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five.

In the top of the fourth, Jupiter grabbed the lead on a single by Jerar Encarnacion that scored Miguel Rojas. The Hammerheads then added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Connor Scott scored on an error, while Lazaro Alonso hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Tristan Pompey in the sixth.

Tylor Megill (3-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Mets were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.