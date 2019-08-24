Aguilar hits grand slam, leads Biloxi over Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Ryan Aguilar hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 13-4 win over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday.

The grand slam by Aguilar gave the Shuckers a 13-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for Biloxi. Earlier in the inning, Jake Gatewood scored on a wild pitch and Joantgel Segovia hit an RBI single.

C.J. Hinojosa doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for Biloxi.

Starter Dylan File (9-2) got the win while Thomas Burrows (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

Ryan Casteel homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Braves.