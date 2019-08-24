Webb hits walk-off single, Cedar Rapids beats Peoria 3-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Tyler Webb hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 on Saturday.

Matt Wallner scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Earlier in the inning, Gabe Snyder scored on an error to tie the game 2-2.

The Chiefs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Wadye Ynfante scored on a wild pitch and Brandon Riley scored on a single.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Cedar Rapids' Andrew Cabezas and Peoria's Dalton Roach delivered great starts. Cabezas went six scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out one and walking four. Roach went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five.

Rickey Ramirez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Freddy Pacheco (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Chiefs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

Cedar Rapids improved to 10-5 against Peoria this season.