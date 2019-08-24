Sports
Ward’s single leads Beloit to 2-1 win over Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Nick Ward hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 2-1 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.
Devin Foyle scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Anthony Churlin and then went to third on a single by Ward.
In the top of the fourth, Beloit grabbed the lead on a double by Skyler Weber that scored Churlin. Burlington answered in the fifth inning when Ryan Vega hit an RBI double, scoring Harrison Wenson.
Josh Reagan (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Chad Sykes (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Despite the loss, Burlington is 10-5 against Beloit this season.
