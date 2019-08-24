Zagunis hits grand slam, leads Iowa over Nashville

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Mark Zagunis hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 5-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday.

The grand slam by Zagunis scored Albert Almora, Phillip Evans, and Daniel Descalso and was the game's last scoring play.

The Sounds went up 3-1 when Preston Beck hit a two-run double in the third.

Starter Colin Rea (14-3) got the win while Yohander Mendez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Beck doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Sounds.