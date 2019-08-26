Smith, Appleton lead GCL Tigers West over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kelvin Smith hit a grand slam in the third inning, and Jose Appleton allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings as the GCL Tigers West topped the GCL Tigers East 14-2 on Monday.

The grand slam by Smith gave the GCL Tigers West an 8-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for GCL Tigers West. Earlier in the inning, Kerry Carpenter scored on an error and Jared Mang hit a sacrifice fly.

The GCL Tigers West later added four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Appleton (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing two runs.

Matt Beattie (1-2) went three innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

GCL Tigers West improved to 6-3 against GCL Tigers East this season.