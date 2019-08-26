Sensley’s homer leads Tampa to 4-3 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Sensley hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 4-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Monday.

The Hammerheads tied the game 3-3 when Lazaro Alonso hit an RBI single, driving in JJ Bleday in the sixth.

Jefry Valdez (2-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Cason Sherrod (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Tampa improved to 4-1 against Jupiter this season.