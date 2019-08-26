Schaller leads Hagerstown to 4-1 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Reid Schaller threw five scoreless innings, leading the Hagerstown Suns over the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Schaller (4-3) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

Hagerstown got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Israel Pineda.

After Hagerstown added three runs, the Intimidators cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Alex Destino scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jason Bilous (6-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked four.

Hagerstown improved to 6-2 against Kannapolis this season.