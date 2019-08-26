Fields leads Buffalo to 5-4 win over Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Roemon Fields singled twice as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Monday.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead in the second after Nash Knight hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Fields.

Trailing 5-2, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Drew Maggi scored on an error and Zander Wiel hit an RBI single.

Matt Dermody (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Rochester starter Charlie Barnes (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.