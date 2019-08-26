Smith’s homer leads Charleston to 6-2 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Monday.

The home run by Smith scored Oswald Peraza and Josh Breaux to give the RiverDogs a 3-0 lead.

The RiverDogs later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Eduardo Torrealba hit a two-run home run, while Eric Wagaman hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Charleston right-hander Roansy Contreras (11-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Frederis Parra (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing five runs and six hits over seven innings.