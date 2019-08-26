Sheets’ homer leads Birmingham to 8-5 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to an 8-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Monday.

The home run by Sheets gave the Barons an 8-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Birmingham. Earlier in the inning, Birmingham tied the game when Blake Rutherford hit a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Johnson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tommy Nance (2-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Birmingham took advantage of some erratic Tennessee pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Smokies, Gioskar Amaya homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Zack Short tripled and singled, driving in two runs.