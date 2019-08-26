Horwitz’s run leads Vancouver to 9-1 win over Salem-Keizer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Spencer Horwitz scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 9-1 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Monday.

Horwitz scored on the play to give the Canadians a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Philip Clarke and then went to third on a single by Clarke.

After Vancouver added two runs, the Volcanoes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Alexander Canario hit a solo home run.

The Canadians later scored six runs in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Ryan Sloniger doubled twice, driving home three runs for Vancouver.

William Gaston (3-3) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Jordan Scott (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver took advantage of some erratic Salem-Keizer pitching, drawing a season-high 13 walks in its victory.

For the Volcanoes, Jeff Houghtby doubled and singled twice. Canario homered and singled.