Lamas, Torres lift Puebla over Mexico 7-6

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Antonio Lamas and Nick Torres each homered and drove in two runs as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 7-6 on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, Mexico took the lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Japhet Amador.

Following the big inning, the Pericos took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Torres, Danny Ortiz, and Lamas each hit solo home runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Pericos tacked on another run in the seventh when Jesus Arredondo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lamas.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after Amador hit an RBI single, scoring Jesus Fabela in the ninth inning to cut the Puebla lead to 7-6.

Jonathan Castellanos (3-6) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while David Reyes (6-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Amador homered and singled three times, driving in three runs for the Diablos Rojos. Fabela tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.