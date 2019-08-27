Egnatuk, Gray lead the way for Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Nick Egnatuk was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Ogden Raptors 4-3 on Tuesday.

Joe Gray homered and singled for Rocky Mountain.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Ogden cut into the lead when Aldrich De Jongh hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andy Pages.

Rocky Mountain answered in the top of the next frame when Carlos Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Raptors saw their comeback attempt come up short after Wladimir Chalo and Andrew Shaps hit sacrifice flies in the sixth to cut the Rocky Mountain lead to 4-3.

Franklin Hernandez (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ogden starter Antonio Hernandez (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.