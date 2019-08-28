Brady leads Altoona to 8-1 win over Akron

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Sean Brady allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Altoona Curve over the Akron RubberDucks in an 8-1 win on Wednesday.

Brady (5-12) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the Curve took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Jerrick Suiter hit a two-run single and Bralin Jackson hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The Curve later added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to put the game away.

Adam Scott (4-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

With the win, Altoona improved to 13-4 against Akron this season.