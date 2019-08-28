Sweet, Rodriguez spur Modesto to 10-2 win over Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez had five hits and four RBI, and Devin Sweet hurled seven scoreless innings as the Modesto Nuts topped the Stockton Ports 10-2 on Wednesday.

Sweet (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 2-0 in the second, Modesto extended its lead when Rodriguez hit a two-run double.

The Nuts later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fourth.

Xavier Altamirano (5-12) went two innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked one.