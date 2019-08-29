Campos’ single leads Quad Cities to 3-2 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Oscar Campos hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 3-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday.

The single by Campos started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Freudis Nova hit an RBI single and Campos scored on a groundout.

After Cedar Rapids scored a run in the fourth on a home run by Gabe Snyder, the Kernels cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Snyder hit a solo home run.

Quad Cities left-hander Jonathan Bermudez (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler Palm (3-10) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.