Aquino breaks NL rookie record but Marlins beat Reds 4-3

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino, left, is congratulated by Joey Votto after Aquino hit a hone run, scoring Lotto, during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Aristides Aquino broke the National League rookie record for homers in a month with his 14th in August, but Harold Ramirez homered leading off the 12th inning for the Miami Marlins, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Thursday night to avert a four-game sweep.

Aquino hit a two-run homer in the first for Cincinnati, and his two-out RBI single in the eighth tied it at 3.

Miami's Jon Berti, Austin Dean and Starlin Castro hit solo home runs off Alex Wood, who has allowed 10 homers in 35 2/3 innings this season. Ramirez pulled a 1-1 pitch for his third career walk-off RBI against closer Raisel Iglesias (2-10).

The Marlins finished 1-6 in the season series with the Reds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aquino broke the rookie record of 13 in a month set by the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in June 2017. The major league record by a rookie is 18 by the Tigers' Rudy York in August 1937.

Aquino, who was promoted from the minors on Aug. 1, tied the Reds record for homers by a player in a month held by Frank Robinson (1962) and Greg Vaughn (1999). He leads majors with 32 RBIs this month.

Robert Dugger, making his second career start for the Marlins, pitched seven innings and allowed two runs, both unearned. He retired 13 in a row during one stretch.

Tyler Kinley (3-1) pitched two perfect innings.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto reached on a two-base error in the first inning when his deep fly was dropped by center fielder Lewis Brinson. With two out, Aquino homered.

Berti led off the Marlins' first with a homer for the third time this year. Dean homered to tie the game in the fifth, and Castro's 14th homer in the sixth gave Miami a 3-2 lead.

UPCOMING MOVE

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start one game of their doubleheader Saturday in St. Louis. RHP Sonny Gray will start the second game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Ureña (lower back) and SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring) are close to being activated from the injured list, manager Don Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a four-game series at St. Louis. The Reds have lost four of his five starts since he was acquired July 31.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 4.97) is scheduled to start Friday to begin a three-game series at Washington.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine