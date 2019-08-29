Montgomery beats Pensacola 5-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Vidal Brujan scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 5-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Biscuits a 3-2 lead before Josh Lowe hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Biscuits tied the game 2-2 when Johnny Davis scored on an error in the sixth.

Ian Gardeck (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Vasquez (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Blue Wahoos squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Trevor Larnach homered and singled twice for the Blue Wahoos. Ryan Costello doubled and singled.

Montgomery improved to 6-1 against Pensacola this season.