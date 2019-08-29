Kendall’s single leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-5 win over Lake Elsinore

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday. The Quakes swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Kendall came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Quakes a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Brayan Morales scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Quakes later tacked on three runs in the third when Jacob Amaya hit a sacrifice fly and Deacon Liput hit a two-run double to secure the victory.

Lake Elsinore saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeisson Rosario hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 7-5.

Gerardo Carrillo (5-9) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Garrett Richards (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Rosario singled three times, driving in three runs for the Storm. Xavier Edwards doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 22-8 against Lake Elsinore this season.