Seahawks beat Raiders 17-15 in final preseason game

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) after Smith’s touchdown pass during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) warms up. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) returns a kick. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (55) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle’s DeShawn Shead takes a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) greets Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright (9) before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (55) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) are confused by a penalty flag during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) is tackled during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jamie Meder (66) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson (93) sack Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll calls out to players during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jake Martin (59) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) rushes during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jamie Meder (66) tackles Raiders running back James Butler during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright (9) runs back after playing kick coverage during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) and Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) celebrate after a field goal during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Oakland Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Bo Scarbrough (40) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead gets the crowd pumped. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Raiders running back Mack Brown is tackled by several Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Simeon Thomas (34) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) celebrate a big hit during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Fans cheer as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright (9) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (22) runs into Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Fans take photos at the Seahawks line up in the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walks back to the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) stretches before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) stretches before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) takes a moment to himself before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Neiko Thorpe (23) chats with teammates before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (98) dives after Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) as he scrambles during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jamie Meder (66) tackles Oakland running back James Butler during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh (91). The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) makes a touchdown catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh (91) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Shalom Luani (24) and Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (51) combine to tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (22) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) during a run during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright (9) smiles as he warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) pulls down a touchdown pass during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jazz Ferguson (87) makes a catch over Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) walks the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua (15) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Oakland Raiders in a National Football League game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
